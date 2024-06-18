RSF Post Exclusive Interview with School Board President After Superintendent Departure

The main living room at La Morada - now the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. La Morada was the first structure built by the Santa Fe Land Improvement Company in Rancho Santa Fe as part was the village's community center planned and designed by Lilian Rice. This building was initially used as a guest house for visitors who were potential investors in Rancho Santa Fe property. Courtesy of the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society Archives. (1922)